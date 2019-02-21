|
LOCK SR.,
DAVID ANGELO, 55
Hawthorne - Lawn Maintenance Tech and attended New Hope United Methodist Church, transitioned from this earth February 18, 2019. Survived by his son, David A. Lock Jr (DJ); mother, Hettie Fountain Ross; siblings, Mary L. Pinkney, Zemillar Hayes, Loretta Hines, Evangelist Martha A. Scott, Ellen Thomas, Elder Curtis J. Bessent, Don Bessent, Willie J. Lock Jr.; 4 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring is Pastor & Presider, Rev. Alex Fountain is the eulogist. Burial will be in Boardman Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:30 a.m. at Hettie Fountain Ross home.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019