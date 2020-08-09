1/1
DAVID BRUCE DEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEAN, DAVID BRUCE
David Bruce Dean passed away July 19, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was 82 years young. David was well loved by all who had the chance to know him. He loved God, his family, and education for educations sake.
David received his bachelor's degree from University of Miami, his master's degree from University of Washington, and worked on his PhD studies at University of Florida. David worked as a math professor for Santa Fe College, beginning his career when they opened. He loved his work and that institution so much that he returned to work in one of Santa Fe's math labs tutoring students a few years after he officially retired as a professor.
David and his wife Mary Davis Dean were married for 38 years. A devoutly faithful couple, they attended Trinity United Methodist Church. They shared a remarkable bond.
David is survived by his wife Mary, their children: Kelly Dean Swenland, Beth Eng, Kathy Courtney, David L. Dean, and grandchildren: Cody, Jacob, Hope, & Colin. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved