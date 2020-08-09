DEAN, DAVID BRUCEDavid Bruce Dean passed away July 19, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was 82 years young. David was well loved by all who had the chance to know him. He loved God, his family, and education for educations sake.David received his bachelor's degree from University of Miami, his master's degree from University of Washington, and worked on his PhD studies at University of Florida. David worked as a math professor for Santa Fe College, beginning his career when they opened. He loved his work and that institution so much that he returned to work in one of Santa Fe's math labs tutoring students a few years after he officially retired as a professor.David and his wife Mary Davis Dean were married for 38 years. A devoutly faithful couple, they attended Trinity United Methodist Church. They shared a remarkable bond.David is survived by his wife Mary, their children: Kelly Dean Swenland, Beth Eng, Kathy Courtney, David L. Dean, and grandchildren: Cody, Jacob, Hope, & Colin. Please visit his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556