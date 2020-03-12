|
|
MITCHELL, DAVID E.
Mr. David E Mitchell, age 67 died Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. He was born November 4, 1952 in St. Petersburg, FL to Wesley A. and Gloria B. (Achino) Mitchell. During high school he worked for a family owned butcher shop where he learned to be a butcher.
After graduating from high school, he began working for Publix Supermarkets where he eventually retired. Mr. Mitchell lived in Archer, Florida.
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Allen Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife, Marianne Mitchell, a sister Ruth Conley and a brother, John Mitchell. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.HooperFuneral
Home.com.
Arrangements by the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020