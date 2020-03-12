Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID E. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, DAVID E.
Mr. David E Mitchell, age 67 died Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. He was born November 4, 1952 in St. Petersburg, FL to Wesley A. and Gloria B. (Achino) Mitchell. During high school he worked for a family owned butcher shop where he learned to be a butcher.
After graduating from high school, he began working for Publix Supermarkets where he eventually retired. Mr. Mitchell lived in Archer, Florida.
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Allen Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife, Marianne Mitchell, a sister Ruth Conley and a brother, John Mitchell. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.HooperFuneral
Home.com.
Arrangements by the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -