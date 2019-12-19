|
|
GARRISON, DAVID
Mr. David Garrison, 72, of Williston, Florida passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Celebration of life service with Military Honors for Mr. Garrison will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00AM from D.R. Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th St Gainesville, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow Monday, December 23, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Linda Fay Garrison; Three sons, Elsatio Garrison (Daphne), Antonio Garrison (Decima) & Demario Garrison (Kesha) Two daughters Katina D. Amooh, and Drucilla Two sisters: Vivian Smith (Leon) and Josephine Garrison; Twenty-five grandkids, three great grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Fellowship Hall at 10:30AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019