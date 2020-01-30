|
WILLIAMS, DAVID HENRY
David Henry Williams, 82, passed away on January 27, 2020 while surrounded by family. Mr. Williams was born in High Springs, Florida to Henry and Thelma Williams. His family moved to Melrose, Florida when he was very young. Mr. Williams graduated high school in Melrose, obtained electronics training from DeVry Technical Institute, and took mechanics and computer classes at Santa Fe College. Over the years, he worked for North Florida Telephone Company, Sperry Rand Electronics in Gainesville, the US Postal Service (31 years) and the Alachua County Tax Collector's Office (5 years). He was also a Bi-vocational Music Director at Calvary Baptist in Gainesville, Antioch Baptist in LaCrosse, Woodlawn Baptist in Johnson, and First Baptist in Hawthorne. In addition, he served as Interim Music Director at Northwest Baptist, Pine Grove Baptist, and Carol Estates Baptist, all in Gainesville.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Lorraine (Fowler) Williams, four children - Tony (Juliette) Williams of Lakeland, Scot (Karen) Williams of Navarre, Wendy (Casey) Hamilton of Newberry, and Mark (Robin) Williams of Brooker. He is also survived by his sister, Emma Jean Perry of Melrose and his brother, Jimmy Williams of Waldo. Mr. Williams also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, all of whom he cherished greatly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald Williams and Gerald Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 A.M. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry, with Rev. Charles Litzell and Rev. L. D. O'Steen, officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park East. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
