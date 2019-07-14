|
KAVANAGH, DAVID JOHN
David John Kavanagh, 61, of Alachua FL (formerly Old Saybrook and West Haven, CT)
passed away on July 5 th at home in Alachua FL, following lifelong cardiac problems.
David is survived by wife, Judy (Curtis) Kavanagh of Alachua; son, Jason (Amanda) Kavanagh; daughter, Erin (Michael) Richardson; daughter, Sarah (Michael) Warren; son, John Kampo; brothers, William (Carol) Kavanagh Jr. of Auburn, CA, Adrian (Janet) Kavanagh of Guilford, CT, and Patrick (Kathleen) Kavanagh of Mountain View, CA; grandchildren Kylee Kavanagh, Brenna Kavanagh, Amber Fernandez, Alex Richardson, and Liam Richardson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
David is predeceased by his parents, William J. and
Dorothy (Etzel) Kavanagh; wife, Kathleen (Shepherd) Kavanagh, sister, Elizabeth Kavanagh Casey; and grandson, Connor Richardson.
David was born in White Plains, NY on September 10, 1957. He graduated Old Saybrook High School in 1976. He worked in sales for many years. He was involved in Knights of Columbus, Connecticut Jaycee's, and coaching/officiating baseball, softball and volleyball. A sports
enthusiast all the way, he was a fan of UConn Women's Basketball, Notre Dame football and the Gators. He was a member of the Junior Chamber International Senate, a lifelong recognition of outstanding achievements and service. A member of the Gainesville Bridge Club, he loved duplicate bridge and held the ACBL NABC master of bridge.
Visitation will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church Family Life Center (747 NW 43 rd St) on July 26th from 5:30 p.m. All friends are invited to join family for prayer, eulogies and memories at 6:00 p.m. Please plan to stay for a light meal and ice cream sundae bar.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Faith Catholic Church July 27th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fr. John Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at St. Madeleine Catholic Memorial Garden, High Springs. In lieu of flowers, David asked that memorial donations be made to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank (325 NW 10th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601) or to any other food bank. Condolences may be left in David's online guestbook at
