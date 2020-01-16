Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEWIS LEWIS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEWIS LEWIS Jr. Obituary
LEWIS JR., DAVID LEWIS
Mr. David Lewis Jr., 67 of Bronson, Florida passed away on January 6, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, David Wardell Lewis III and Eric Lewis; a daughter, Lakesha Hall-Lewis; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The services for Mr. Lewis will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11am at St. John Baptist Church, 496 East Main St. Bronson, Florida. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida.
(352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -