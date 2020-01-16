|
LEWIS JR., DAVID LEWIS
Mr. David Lewis Jr., 67 of Bronson, Florida passed away on January 6, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, David Wardell Lewis III and Eric Lewis; a daughter, Lakesha Hall-Lewis; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The services for Mr. Lewis will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11am at St. John Baptist Church, 496 East Main St. Bronson, Florida. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida.
(352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020