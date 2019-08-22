|
MERRICKS, JR., DAVID
David Merricks, Jr., age 48, Retired CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant, 1988 Graduate of Santa Fe High School, surrendered to the Will of God on August 17, 2019, during a lingering stay at Shands Hospital.
Mr. Merricks was a Member of Freedom United Methodist Church.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Paradise Community Outreach Church (Alachua, FL) where Reverend Debra Sermons is Pastor, with Reverend Karl V. Smith delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Matthews Cemetery. Mr. Merricks will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Merricks' residence, 13003 NW 151st Place, Alachua, at 10:15AM.
Endearing Memories will remain with his wife - Tara Rawson Merricks and parents - David & Reverend Joessa Merricks of Alachua, FL; children - David Merricks, III, Monique Merricks, Jasmine Merricks, James Lee, Amiyah James and Daniyah Merricks; sister - Kimberly Merricks; 3 grandchildren; aunts, uncle, in-laws, niece, nephew, cousins, & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019