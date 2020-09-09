BOCHETTE,DAVID MICHAELMr. David Michael Bochette, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 69.He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ann Bochette of 40 years; three children, Lisa Suzanne (Fields) Bochette, David Michael Bochette II and his wife, Maria, and Sean Michael Bochette and his wife, Baylee; eight grandchildren, Dominic, Dawson, Elliana, Makayla, Isabella, Mia, Jensen, and Juliet. He was the son of the late Doris (Boals) and Dewey Bochette and the loving brother of Cheryl Galuva (deceased), Bonnie Hummel (deceased), Pam Carmean (deceased), and survived by; Sheila Sisk, Brenda Drain, Carmen (Carmean) Morgan. David proudly served his country as a United States Marine and was the owner of Dave's Mobile Auto Repair in Gainesville, Florida for over thirty-eight years. David will be remembered for his love of family and song and his great sense of humor.A public viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Lake City Christian Church located at 2400 SW State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32024 with a service beginning at 11:00 am.Please wear a mask to the service. Private burial will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery located at 4083 Lannie Road., Jacksonville FL. 32218. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME. Please leave condolences on our website at