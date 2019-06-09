|
ANDERSON,
DAVID MONTGOMERY
David Montgomery Anderson, age 84, passed away June 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Beaumont Texas, September 13, 1934, with the exception of service as an officer in the U.S. Navy, he resided most of his life in Gainesville and Lake Swan in Melrose. David was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. M.D. Anderson, Myrtle M. Anderson and brother, Dr. Richard M. Anderson. He leaves his wife and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Jo An Bynum Anderson. They have been blessed with three sons, David M. Anderson, Jr (Cindy), Steven J. Anderson (Stacie) and Scott D. Anderson; three grandsons, Brett, Gant, Gage, and sister-in-law, Leewood Anderson.
David entered P.K. Yonge in kindergarten and graduated in 1952. David was an excellent leader, scholar and an outstanding athlete achieving all conference, all District and All-State in football, basketball and baseball. He was awarded most outstanding high school athlete in 1952. He graduated from the University of Florida with a B.A. degree in political science. During college he was selected to the student council and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then entered the Naval Air Office Candidate program and graduated with a commission as Ensign after serving active duty and reaching the rank of Lt. JG. He entered the University of Florida School of Law in 1957 and graduated in 1960 with an LLB law degree. During law school he was a member of Phi Delta Phi law fraternity, John Marshall Bar Association, was selected as associate editor of the Florida Law Review, earned six book awards, was member of the American Bar Association and the American Academy of Trial Lawyers Association and a member of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers. David actively engaged in the practice of law since admission to the Florida Bar in 1960. Former Special Trial Attorney for Florida State Road Board 1961-1963, appointed by Governor Farris Bryant to one of three new positions as Special Trial Attorney for the Florida State Road Board. Former Assistant State Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit 1963-1968 Appointed by Governor Farris Bryant and confirmed by the Florida Senate to one of the two Assistant State Attorney positions for the Eighth Judicial Circuit in 1963. Served through 1968 then resigned commission in order to devote full time to private practice with the law firm Fagan, Crouch, Anderson, and Folds. Was elected as President of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association. Engaged exclusively in the trial practice of law since 1978. Served on numerous boards and committees for the City of Gainesville. Avid Gator fan and booster. Former Captain of the Gainesville Quarterback Club. For all his accomplishments, David was a loving, caring man who dearly loved his children and family.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 419 NE 1st St. Private family interment services will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit his memorial page at
