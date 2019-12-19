|
|
WORTH, DAVID PAUL
David Paul Worth died December 14, 2019 in the Vitas Hospice Inpatient Care Center at The Plaza Health and Rehab in Gainesville, Florida.
David was born in Miami, Florida and has resided in Gainesville since 2009.
He was active with The Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Gainesville.
David was pre-deceased by one brother, Dennis Mark Worth.
He is survived by his brothers, Douglas of Micanopy, Florida, Donald of Alachua, and Daniel of Citrus Springs, also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30am, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3780 NW 16th Blvd. Inurnment in Micanopy Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019