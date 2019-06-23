|
|
KUNIANSKY, DAVID REED
David Reed Kuniansky, 68, died on June 3, 2019 at Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. David was the husband of Tee Lee Wood. They shared 28 years as inseparable soul mates.
David was born in Annandale, Virginia on January 26, 1951 to Sidney Kuniansky and Margery Perrica.
He is survived by his wife, Tee Lee; her daughter, Bronwyn Beistle; his sister, Priscilla Burtt; and his niece, Robyn Kuniansky. He is predeceased by his parents; his older brother, Jan Kuniansky; and his childhood dog Maggie, always at his side, even now. He formed strong, lasting, and deeply loving friendships. The love he sent forth returned to him both through his Gainesville friends, loyally present and on-call day and night; and his far-away friends, who held him in their hearts and lifted him with their souls.
David earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and a Specialist degree in Counselor Education at the University of Florida. He practiced psychotherapy in private practice in both Gainesville and Tallahassee, Florida. David had a long-term passion for the field of Bioenergetics which he incorporated into his practice. He cared deeply for his work and his patients. He wanted nothing more than to help others.
David's lifelong love and salvation was music. He was an accomplished guitarist and singer/songwriter, and performed music throughout his life. In the 1990's he was an arranger and singer in the Gainesville doo-wop group, Croon City, where he indulged his life-long passion for harmonies. He was a 'true creative', defying genre.
We miss his hilarious wit, his radiant smile, his legendary warm hugs, and his noble soul. His memorial service will be announced at a later date.
'Something is dying,
somewhere there's a birth
One comes to sunlight,
one goes to earth
One heart rejoices -
another heart grieves
One wave comes crashing,
while another recedes'
From 'Waves',
a song by David Kuniansky
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 23 to June 24, 2019