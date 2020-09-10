COOPER, DAVID SHERRADMr. David Sherrad Cooper, 50 of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Sunday, August 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Cooper will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00am from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater, Pastor; Place of final rest will follow In the Patterson Community Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Cooper leaves to cherish his memories wife: Yavette L. Cooper, His children: Minnesha Cooper, Trevious Cooper Sr., David Cooper Jr., Dayoni Cooper, Daylon Cooper, DaQuan Cooper, Tamorious Collins and Alfonza Flourn. His grandchildren: Amir Johnson, Amoni Johnson, Trevious Cooper Jr., Armoni Wimberly, Alivia Cooper, Dream Williams, Tamorious Collins, Al'Monte Flournoy. His siblings: Patricia Chisolm, Paul Cooper Sr., Johnnie Cooper Sr., Vanessa Cooper (James), Gwendolyn Hill and Nicole Cooper, Janice Harris (Charles), Michael Austin Jr. (Shalita); and a host of dearly beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 23 NE 17th Street Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège.352-475-2000