|
|
STONER, DAVID T.
David T. Stoner died on March 9, 2020 at home in Archer, Florida. He was born on July 26, 1944 to Gerald O. and Virginia Stoner in Indianapolis, IN. Dave graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis in 1962 and graduated from the University of Florida in 1972. His major was Ornamental Horticulture. He spent four years in the Navy, when he met his wife Jerilyn (Jeri) Lansing Stoner in 1966. He always said one of the best things he did was join the Navy and marry his wife. They were married 53 years. He is survived by his wife; two sons, John (Laura) of South Carolina and Scott (Kristie) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Victoria Hodge (Paul), Scottie Stoner, Bubba Stoner, Courtney Stoner, Kayla Selm, and Lacy Stoner; and 2 great-grandsons, Preston and Tanner Hodge.
Dave was the owner of Turkey Oak Wholesale Nursery for over 25 years. He enjoyed growing plants from seed or Cuttings. He also enjoyed riding his bike on paved trails. Many days he would ride 30 miles. He liked Gator sports and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOMER WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St, Newberry, FL. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a .
According to Dave's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be a graveside service for the family at a later date in Archer, Florida.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020