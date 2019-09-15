|
McKNIGHT, DAWN LESLIE
Remembering the life and legacy of Dawn Leslie McKnight, 47, from March 7, 1972 - August 21, 2019.
Dawn Leslie was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida. Although she left Gainesville and lived in California, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Germany, and Kuwait, she moved back to her hometown in more recent years. She is survived by her mother, Rebecca (Becky) Robinson, and father, Nathaniel (Nat) McKnight, three children, Terrence (TJ) Monroe II, Sydney Monroe, and Trey Monroe, grandchildren, Terrence Monroe III, Kiana Harris, AJ Harris, and Cade Neal, siblings, Nathaniel (Nate) McKnight, Jr., Ashly Robinson, and Latifah Robinson, sisters-in-law, Kimberly McKnight and Lea Tillman, and nieces, Abriyah Robinson and Jezell Foreman.
A celebration of life will be held privately with the family to celebrate the many memories we hold close of our beloved Dawn Leslie. Until we meet again in eternity, we love you and will never forget the impact you made on all of us.
Please feel free to donate in remembrance of Dawn to finding a cure for lupus, a disease she lived with most of her adult life www.lupus.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019