GULLEDGE, DEBBIE ANN
Debbie Ann Gulledge of Chiefland, FL passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 54.
Born in Gainesville, FL, Debbie lived her life in Chiefland, FL. She was a member of the Hope Church. Debbie worked as a family service advocate with the Episcopal Child Care Services for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, loved her flowers but especially loved God and spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her husband John Gullege Sr.; son, John (Tasha) Gullege Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, Payton and Nolan; brother, Ricky (Betty) Hagerman Sr.; biological mother, Nadine Cothron; uncle, Tommy Allen and several nieces and nephews. Debbie is predeceased by her parents Gene and Anne Hagerman and grandparents, Eathern and Katie Allen.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL with Pastor Shaun Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019