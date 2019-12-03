Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
For more information about
DEBBIE GULLEDGE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBBIE GULLEDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBBIE ANN GULLEDGE


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBBIE ANN GULLEDGE Obituary
GULLEDGE, DEBBIE ANN
Debbie Ann Gulledge of Chiefland, FL passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 54.
Born in Gainesville, FL, Debbie lived her life in Chiefland, FL. She was a member of the Hope Church. Debbie worked as a family service advocate with the Episcopal Child Care Services for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, loved her flowers but especially loved God and spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her husband John Gullege Sr.; son, John (Tasha) Gullege Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, Payton and Nolan; brother, Ricky (Betty) Hagerman Sr.; biological mother, Nadine Cothron; uncle, Tommy Allen and several nieces and nephews. Debbie is predeceased by her parents Gene and Anne Hagerman and grandparents, Eathern and Katie Allen.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL with Pastor Shaun Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBBIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -