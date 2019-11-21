Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
DEBORAH E. CARLTON

DEBORAH E. CARLTON Obituary
CARLTON, DEBORAH E.
Deborah E. Carlton 61 passed away on November 18, 2019 at her home in Hawthorne, Fl. Debbie enjoyed riding on the back of her husband's motorcycle for weekend rides with there friends and spending time with her family, especially her 4 grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Dennis Carlton, sons Shane Carlton (Christina Carlton), Lance Carlton (Meagan Bottkol), grandchildren Austin Carlton, Zachary Carlton, Logan Carlton and Aaron Carlton, sister Donna Jeffrey, brothers James Hodge and Marty Hodge. She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Hodge and her father Carl Hodge.
A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on November 29, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
