Deborah "Deb" Eleanor Cupples
Deborah "Deb" Eleanor Cupples, 55, of Gainesville, FL formerly of Key West, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born February 18, 1965 in Concord, NH to William Cupples and Victorina Basauri, Deb spent her childhood in the northeast before moving to Florida when she was 11. She graduated from P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School in 1982 and was a proud triple Gator, with a B.A. and M.A. from UF in addition to her JD from UF Law.
While doing a research project in the keys after completing her bachelors, she fell in love with the Key West-lifestyle and opted to stay. She co-founded "We Deliver," a food and shopping delivery company becoming a mentor and friend to many in the community.
When she decided to return to Gainesville to pursue a law degree, she served as Managing Editor of the Florida Law Reviews. While practicing law, she also started teaching Legal Drafting as an adjunct professor. She joined the full-time faculty of UF Law in 2008 and became a Master Legal Skills Professor in 2016. She was a dedicated teacher beloved by her students. She repeatedly emphasized the importance of close reading and clear, grammatically correct writing.
Deb was a fierce advocate for the democratic process even helping to organize voter registration drives. She was an accomplished author. As an editorial contributor to the Gainesville Sun, she wrote many pieces dealing with current issues of government and politics. She published two books: "It Is About You: How American Government Works and How to Help Fix it" and "A Short & Happy Guide to Civics" which was published just a few weeks ago. She also co-authored two other books with Maggie Temple-Smith, "Grammar, Punctuation, & Style: A Quick Guide for Lawyers and Other Writers" and "Legal Drafting: Litigation Documents, Contracts, Legislation, and Wills".
In addition to her amazing teaching and writing, Deb served as interim director of the Legal Information Center in the spring of 2018, and faculty advisor to the UF Law Art Law Society, helping to organize several art exhibitions in the Legal Information Center over the past decade.
Deb was a music enthusiast playing the flute, piano and learning the guitar. She loved animals and supported many shelters and no-kill facilities. She enjoyed fine art, china, cut crystal and pearls. A highlight for her was entertaining her friends and neighbors at sundown overlooking the lake surrounded by Spanish moss-covered oaks.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, and is survived by her mother, Victorina Basauri, sister-in-law, Kelsey Cupples, nephew, Dillon Cupples and niece, Cami Cupples as well as numerous cousins both in the US and abroad.
No funeral services are schedule currently due to COVID. UFLaw has created a page on their website to honor her memory. Tributes emailed before 10/8 will be included (smithw@law.ufl.edu) For those who wish, contributions may be made to Dolphin Research Center (58901 Overseas Highway, Grassy Key, FL 33050-6019 or www.dolphins.org
