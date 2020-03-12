|
|
WHITE, DEBORAH FRAZIER
Mrs. Deborah Frazier White, 63 of Newberry, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Celebration of life service for Mrs. White will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00PM from Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 630 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL Rev. Michael A. Frazier, Sr. Pastor; Place of eternal rest will follow Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Salters Cemetery; Summerville, SC. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. and Saturday at the church from 12:00PM-1:00PM. She leaves to cherish her memory; Husband Calvin White; son Terrance Frasier; mother: Evelyn Rivers; two brothers; three sisters, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mrs. White sister Vermell Rivers, 13200 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL at 11:45AM to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020