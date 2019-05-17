|
DIXON, DEBORAH JEAN
Deborah Jean Dixon, age 69, of Newberry, Florida, passed away on May 13th.
Deborah was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Andy and Rometa Drennan on June 26, 1949.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Steve Dixon, sister Marsha Casady, niece Andrea Casady, stepchildren - Sandy Dixon, Scott Dixon, grandchildren-Kayla, Piper, and Riley, as well as many other family members, Queen of Peace family and friends.
Debbie was a University of Florida graduate and taught in the Alachua County Schools as well as Florida Virtual School.
Debbie was a very special teacher who was revered and loved by her students and colleagues. She truly made a difference in the lives of so many. Debbie was active at Queen of Peace, serving in the gift shop as well as the choir.
Services will be held at Queen of Peace on May 18th, 11:30am.
Debbie requested for all attending her celebration of life to please wear bright colors, including red.
Memorials may be given to Queen of Peace Music Ministry.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2019