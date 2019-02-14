|
|
MANN, DEBORAH JOY
Deborah Joy Mann was born on December 14, 1969 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Phyllis (Fullwood) Mann and Robert Charles Mann. She lived in Shenango Township and attended school there until she and her parents moved to Sunrise, Florida in 1986. Deb loved Florida and lived there until her death January 30, 2019. Deb was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is greatly missed by her children, Amanda (Joshua) Martin and Justin Mattingly and her siblings, Peggy (Grant) Kaufman, and Robert (Maggie) Mann. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and also several grand-nephews. Deb is also survived by her ex-husband, Terry Mattingly, who cared for her during the final days of her time here.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019