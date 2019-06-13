|
WHITE,
DEBORAH LIZZIE, 57
Deborah L. White of Gainesville transitioned from this life June 5, 2019. She was a Christian and a retired housekeeper. She leaves precious memories with her children, David White (Deneatra), Daniel Jenkins (Gabrielle) and Judea Barkley (Trumaine); siblings, Aurora Singleton (Dec. Louis), Phyllis Former, Evon White, Charles White (Takita) and Anthony White (Mary); 6 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Jerusalem Church Of God By Faith, 1230 NE 156 Ave. Gainesville, FL, Elder Duane Gainey is Pastor, Evangelist Gladys Ellis is Eulogist. Burial will be in Waldo Community Cemetery. Viewing hours on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St., Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The family will meet 3 p.m. at the church.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019