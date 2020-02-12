|
|
URBAN, DEBORAH LOUISE
Deborah Louise Urban age 66 of Melrose passed away in Gainesville at the E.T. York Care Center on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Deborah was born on February 2, 1954 in Miami to the late Robin and Myra 'Gauvey' DuBois. Mrs. Urban was a graduate of Killian High School class of 1972. Following high school she served in the United States Air Force. She later worked for the Bradford County School Board for 12 years and UF Shands for 20 years. Deborah enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with her family and church family, cardinals and most importantly sharing her love for Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Adam Troup. Survivors include her husband of 22 years Dr. Richard Urban of Melrose; children, Eric (Kelsey Ternes) Donnerstag of Seattle, WA, Michael (Jennifer) Urban of Raleigh, NC, and Ann Barnes of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Terry Troup of Miami and Christopher Troup of Oklahoma; niece, Myranda (Victor) Estudiante of Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Gadara Baptist Church. Pastor Shawn House will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven Hospice:
https://beyourhaven.org/
donate.
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME STARKE:
904-964-6200.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020