Deborah Lynn Sapp
Interlachen - Deborah Lynn Sapp, of Interlachen, died at Shands in Gainesville on Sunday October 11, 2020. She was 43. Deborah loved her family very much, especially her grandbabies! She was a very selfless, kind, and caring woman.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Matthew Sapp; her daughters Hallie Ann Colding and Hannah Sapp; her son Logan Sapp; her 3 grandchildren Layne Rains, Breighton Lansing, and Savannah Sapp; her father Tommy Wayne Hunt; and her brothers Thomas and Dylan Hunt and Christopher Wayne Powers. Deborah was preceded in death by her daughter Makayla, and her mother Debbie Hunt.
Services for Deborah will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:30am, in the Milam Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, from 9:30 until about 10:30. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery in Interlachen. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main ST Gainesville, FL 32601. 376-5361 www.milamfh.com



Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
17
Service
10:30 AM
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
