WILSON, DEBORAH LYNN
Ms. Deborah Lynn Wilson age 67, passed away April 20, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Wilson was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1970 and served in the capacity of Financial Secretary for the LHS 1970 Alumni. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she served as Finance Counter, United Methodist Women, Member of Voices, New Membership Committee, and a member of the 1000 Voices.
Ms. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Carmelia Speed, Gainesville, FL, brother Alvyne Wilson, Gainesville, FL, grandchildren, Jaivelle Speed-Strong, Zyvione Speed-Mitchell, Breonchea Speed-Jackson great grandchild, Genesis Speed-Mitchell, all of Gainesville, FL.
Graveside Services for Ms. Wilson will be held, 10:00am, May 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Michael Frazier, Sr. Pastor, Rev. Geraldine McClellan, Officiant. Burial will follow immediately following the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Wilson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm with social distancing practices in place. On Saturday Ms. Wilson will repose Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Wilson, 714 N.W. 6th Avenue, Gainesville, to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020