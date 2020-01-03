|
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Debi Sexton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away in her home at the age of 58. Debi was born on July 4, 1961, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Philip and Barbara Seigler. She attended Keystone Heights High School in Keystone Heights, Florida. Debi attended Santa Fe College and graduated with a degree in cardiovascular sonography. She had a passion for the beach and being outdoors. Her greatest love and accomplishment was her family.
Debi will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 36 years, Michael Sexton, and their precious children, Ashley Sexton Mckenzie (Garrett), Kyle Sexton (Chassidy), and Quinton Sexton (Noel). She also leaves behind her 7 wonderful grandchildren, and her beloved sister Lynn Graziano (Mike). Debi will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Debi was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Barbara Seigler and brothers, Philip Seigler, Jr. and Billy Seigler.
A memorial service will be held in memory of Debi on Saturday, January 4, at 2:00 p.m., at Orange Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Morgan and Pastor Josh Manning presiding. Graveside service following at Paran Baptist Church, 125 Paran Church Rd, Melrose, Florida. Please visit her memorial page at
