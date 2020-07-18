MALONE, DEBRA MARIE
Debra 'Debbie' Marie Malone, 60, passed away on July 14th. She was born January 5, 1960 to Jim and Ruth Malone in East Troy, Wisconsin. Debbie relocated to Florida with her family in 1970; she graduated from Gainesville High School and was employed at the VAMC for 36 years.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Steve and Mike Malone. She is survived by her daughter Jessie Malone of Gainesville; granddaughter Jade Malone also of Gainesville and sister Mary Ann Hoyt (Jerry) of Newberry.
At this time no services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Fisher House at GainesvilleFisherHouse.org
.