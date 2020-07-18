1/1
DEBRA MARIE MALONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALONE, DEBRA MARIE
Debra 'Debbie' Marie Malone, 60, passed away on July 14th. She was born January 5, 1960 to Jim and Ruth Malone in East Troy, Wisconsin. Debbie relocated to Florida with her family in 1970; she graduated from Gainesville High School and was employed at the VAMC for 36 years.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Steve and Mike Malone. She is survived by her daughter Jessie Malone of Gainesville; granddaughter Jade Malone also of Gainesville and sister Mary Ann Hoyt (Jerry) of Newberry.
At this time no services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Fisher House at GainesvilleFisherHouse.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved