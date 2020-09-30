Debra S. Bess

Gainesville - Debra S. Bess of Gainesville, FL, transitioned September 23, 2020 at home. She attended Hawthorne High School and was a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christine Young Livingston and Robert Lee Baker. She leaves to cherish her memories: stepmother, Beverly Baker of Ocala, FL; step grandmother, Pherry Baker of Johnson, FL; siblings, Kimberly (Oscar) Goolsey of Tallahassee, FL, Gerard (Faith) Baker, Lithonia, GA and Rodney Baker of Ocala, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020, 4 P.M. - 7 P.M. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL and Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Little Orange Creek Nature Park Center 24115 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL, 12 P.M. - 1 P.M. Celebration of Life Service to Follow at 1:00 P.M. Dr. Rev. Michael Baker is officiating. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. The cortege will form 12:15 P.M. at the residence of Ms. Betty Franklin, 21418 SE 62 Ave. Hawthorne, FL. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



