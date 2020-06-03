Dejah Malik True-Harwood
1995 - 2020
TRUE-HARWOOD,
DEJAH MALIK
Dejah Malik True-Harwood, age 24, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1995, in Gainesville, FL to Thomas Vernon Harwood Jr. and Christina Ruth TrueProffitt.
Dejah was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and niece. She worked with Publix in Haile Plantation and worked with her dad at Redway Feed, Garden & Pet Supply as well. Dejah was a loyal friend and loved by her family, extended family, and community.
She is survived by her father, Thomas V. Harwood Jr., mother, Christina R. TrueProffitt, son, Aiden Benjamin Durrance, brothers, Thomas Vernon Harwood III and Van Addison Harwood, sisters, Maliah True-Blanchard and Olivia Simone TrueProffitt, maternal grandparents, Watson Day & Shirley Ann Ramsey and William Michael True & Barbara Dotson-True, and paternal grandparents, Thomas V. Harwood Sr. and Beverly Lee & Dudley Brice Hardy.
A private visitation and burial will be held for family.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
