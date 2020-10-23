Dell Sanders
High Springs - Dell Mitchell Sanders, 70, of Gainesville, died on October 20, 2020 with complications from COVID-19.
A private family service will be held at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home in Gainesville. Due to the current emergency public health protections in place, the service will be webcast for friends and colleagues of Dell at https://www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Dell-Sanders/
on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM. The family asks that any donations in Dell's honor goes to the Masonic Home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Dell is preceded in death by his parents, Jennings David and Dorothy Moore. He and his family owned JD Sanders RV Center. Dell served as an Army veteran in the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member and Past Master of the RT Schafer Masonic Lodge #350. Dell was an active member of the Gainesville York Rite Bodies. He was the Past Illustrious Master of Gainesville Council #27, the Past High Priest of Gainesville Chapter #2, the Past Eminent Commander of Pilgrim Commandery #7, and Past Venerable Sovereign of Allied Masonic Degrees William A. Bessent, III #367. Dell also served as President and other leadership positions in the State and National RV Dealers Associations. Dell retired in January 2020. An avid golf player, Dell played regularly and looked forward to spending more time golfing and with his family.
Dell is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 49 years, who was also his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, their children Sharon, Rex, and Jack, his stepson Wayne, his brothers and business partners David and Hal, his Great Aunt Ina Mae as well as all of their spouses, children and families.
The family of Dell, wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at North Florida Regional Hospital who provided care to Dell during his illness. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
