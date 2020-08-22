1/1
Denise Carol McClellan
McCLELLAN,
DENISE CAROL
Denise Carol McClellan, age 35, daughter of the late Hampton, Sr. & Effie Washington-McClellan, departed from this earthly scene on August 16, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at her residence.
Denise's Christian walk began during her formative years at the Mount Olive A.M.E. Church here in Gainesville.
A Graveside Service will be held 9:00AM Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with her Aunt, Reverend Dr. Geraldine W. McClellan, officiating. Denise will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Sunday 3:00-6:00PM - And on Monday at the Cemetery with the Processional.
Precious Memories will remain with her brothers - C.J. Washington (& Terri) and Donald McClellan of Gainesville, FL (Hampton McClellan, Jr. and David McClellan preceded her in death); Aunts - Vivian Filer, Sarah Brown (& Rev. Joseph Brown) and Karen Washington Johnson of Gainesville, FL and Cynthia Powell (& Samuel) of Mount Vernon, NY; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
24
Viewing
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
AUG
24
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
