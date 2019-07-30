|
|
HALLIDAY,
DENISE L. (SENICAL)
Denise L. (Senical) Halliday, 57 of High Springs, Fl. Left this world July 18,2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Norfolk, Va. On Sept 22 ,1961 preceded in death by her parents Roger & Elaine (LaBrie) Senical and husband Joseph Halliday. She is survived by siblings Mitchell Senical of Fl. Sherry ( Jimmy) Mullins of La. Michelle Choquette & Monica (Harrison) Ritchie of Ct. Also numerous extended family. In keeping with her nature her service will be private but the family encourages others to remember and celebrate Dee the way you knew her.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 30 to July 31, 2019