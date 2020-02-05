|
|
GRIFFITHS, DENISE LAKEE
'DEEZUS'
Denise Griffiths, a UF English language and literature senior, died Wednesday after succumbing to brain and spinal injuries. On January 29, 2020.
She was 21 years old. In high school, she excelled in ROTC, debate, and Student Government. In college, she was a long serving Resident Assistant, Membership Co-Director of the UF Chapter of SISTUHS Inc, an Assistant Director of Gatorship, Editor in Chief, past President of the Jamaican American Student Association, and an avid member in the UF Black Student Union.
Denise was a champion of every underdog and a stalwart advocate for equality and justice for everyone in the world. Her decision to register as an organ donor is exemplary of her unselfishness and her willing desire to help those in need. Survived by Mother Kamula McKnight (Lakay), Father Phillip Griffiths, sisters Alani Williams, Kamryn Williams, Dominique Hargrave, Phillippe Brown, and Brother Brian Robinson. Cynthia Gainey (Maternal Grandmother) Gloria McGonigle (Paternal Grandmother), and Ralph McKnight (Maternal Grandfather)
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at PASSAGE Family Church, 2020 NE 15 Street, Gainesville, FL, Elder George Dix is Pastor, Minister Ralph McKnight is Officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing on Thursday at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020