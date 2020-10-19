Denise Lowenstein
Gainesville - Denise Anne Schaney Lowenstein, age 62 of Gainesville, FL passed away on October 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 16, 1958.
The family will receive friends on Wed. October 21, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown 404 N. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. A celebration of Denise's life will be held at Westside Baptist Church 10,000 W. Newberry Rd. Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 22, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Park officiating.
