Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Resources
DENISE M. WILLIS

DENISE M. WILLIS Obituary
WILLIS, DENISE M.
Mrs. Denise M. Willis, a longtime resident of Williston, FL passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 59.
Born in Clearwater, FL. Mrs. Willis was a homemaker, her hobbies were her family, fishing and animals. She was a member of the Williston Church of God.
Mrs. Willis is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jimmy Willis Sr.; son, Jimmy Jr. (Brooke); daughter, Patricia Willis; two brothers, Michael (Bobbi) Lowery and Randy VanNess and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Williston Church of God with Rev. Wesley Smith and Rev. Keith Langford officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Willis Cemetery located at: SW 7th Ave., Williston, FL. Arrangements are under care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. Please sign our online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
