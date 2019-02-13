|
BARNETT, DENISE TYRE
Denise Tyre Barnett of Hawthorne, Florida passed away on February 8, 2019. She was born in St Augustine, Florida in 1945, spent her early years in Sanford, Florida, then the family moved to Gainesville where she graduated from Gainesville High School in 1963. Her parents were Lois and Park Tyre of Gainesville. She worked for the Superintendent of Alachua County Schools and the School Board in the printing department and student records departments for a total of forty-four years. She also worked with Stewart's Catering for many years and at the First Baptist Church in Gainesville prior to going to Alachua County Schools.
Denise loved fishing in the lakes and rivers of the area. She loved going to the beach. She loved animals and had a number of wonderful dog companions. She was an excellent cook and a creative decorator, helping organize a number of Gainesville High School Reunions. She was a loyal and generous friend.
Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph 'Joe' Barnett and her parents Lois and Park Tyre. She is survived by her sister, Dot Tyre Saatkamp (Herman), brother, 'Chip' Tyre (Cindi), step-daughter, Heather Barnett Ward (Brian) and their sons Owen and Cody Ward, niece, Barbara Saatkamp Taylor (Mike), grand nieces, Campbell and Sarah Taylor, nephew, Joseph Saatkamp (Lauren), nephew, Ashley Stephens (Lindsey), grand niece, Abigail Stephens, grand nephew, Caeden Stephens, plus many, many cousins, an Aunt and an Uncle, and a large circle of long-time friends who are also family.
A memorial service will be Friday, February 15 at Milam's 311 South Main Street, Gainesville at 4:00PM followed by a reception at Denise's home in Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to your favorite animal shelter or similar organization in Denise's name.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019