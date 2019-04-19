|
ANDREWS, DENNIS E.
Dennis E. Andrews, 83, of Chiefland, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 17th, 2019 at home. He was born in Day, FL on April 6, 1936 to Mabry 'MD' (Six) and Mable E. Andrews.
He attended Chiefland High School, Florida Southern and the University of Florida. While away at college, his father was killed in an accident, which brought him back home to Chiefland to run the family land and logging business. He later married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Adkins, in 1959 having two sons Miles (Charlotte) Andrews and Kelby (Shelley) Andrews; and three daughters Jann (Dan) Plonk, Selena (David) Carter, and Lea Shae (Eric) Batey; 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one sister Martha (Don) Kay of Ocala, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by wife Roberta of 52 years and his brother Andy 'A.D.'
He was widely known as an environmentalist and wildlife conservationist. He shared his love of the outdoors by teaching the experience of hunting to many friends and family. He was a cultivator of wildlife with his favorite being the Osceola turkey. He was a great man and stellar example to all who had the privilege to meet him.
Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL. Visitation will be Monday, April 22 at 10AM, immediately followed by the Service at 11AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chiefland, FL. He will be laid to rest at the Levyville Cemetery, Chiefland, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019