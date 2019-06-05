Home

Dennis James Stinson of Alachua passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1942. Dennis was a kind and compassionate man, always willing to help people in need. In that spirit, Dennis joined the US Marine Corps out of high school to serve his country. An exceptional athlete, he excelled on the Marine Corps baseball and basketball teams. After 4 years, he began his law enforcement career in Florida at the Gainesville Police Department, retiring after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Sherry of 33 years, sons Gene Stinson (wife Candice and granddaughter Maggie), Scott Stinson (grandsons Eric and Cameron) two great grandchildren Tyler and Andromeda Stinson and stepson John Valdes (wife Dena).
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 at Grace Baptist Church on 39th Avenue in Gainesville.
For many years Dennis was involved in fostering and adopting rescue animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to K9s for Warriors in memory of Dennis.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 5 to June 6, 2019
