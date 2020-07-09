WATKINS, SR., DENNIS

Dennis Watkins, Sr., age 96, retired Truck Driver with R.O. Camp Trucking Company, suddenly left this earthly scene on June 29, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at his residence.

A Graveside Service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, June 11, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Algera C. Lavan delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Watkins will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Watkins, 1129 SE 19th Street, Gainesville, FL at 1:00PM.

Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife (of 78 years) - Estella Marshall Watkins; Daughters - Helen Daniels, Ruby Lee Jackson, Patricia Bryant, Cathy Scott, Kimberly Hale, Rebecca Gainey and Lola Washington; Sons - Dennis Watkins Jr., Ernest Eugene Watkins, Tony Leroy Watkins and Jerome Watkins (Louis Watkins and Eddie Lee Simmons - Deceased); 39 Grands; 92 Great Grands; 81 Great Great Grands; 1 Great Great Great Grand; several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we graciously gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store