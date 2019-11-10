|
BURR, DENNIS WAYNE
Dennis Wayne Burr of Chiefland, FL passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was 86.
Dennis was born in Fargo, ND to Leslie and Ira Burr. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland where he chaired and served on many committees. He retired as a Captain from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service in 1973. He also retired as an Assistant General Manager from Central Florida Electric Company after 26 years of service in 1999.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth 'Junie' A. (Goolsby); daughter, Carol Burr Ruth; son, Andrew Dennis Burr; grandchildren, Thomas Edwin Ruth, Cailyn Bethany Burr, Nathan Andrew Burr and Joshua Daniel Ruth.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland, FL with Pastor Richard Blue officiating. Burial will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church Cemetery of Chiefland, FL.
Dennis is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the: First United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, the First United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St. Chiefland, FL 32626 (352) 493-4627 or The Children's Table Food Bank, 680 W. Thrasher Dr., Bronson, FL 32621, (352) 486-6525.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019