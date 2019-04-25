|
|
HARDEN, DESMONA
CECELIA WILLIAMS
Desmona Cecelia Williams Harden, age 71, A Native of St. Petersburg, FL, who lived in Miami, FL prior to moving to Gainesville, FL, was the daughter of the late Theodore 'Ted' & Idella Higdon Williams. Ms. Harden peacefully submitted to the Will of God on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Gainesville at her residence.
A 1965 Graduate of Gibbs High School (of Saint Petersburg), Ms. Harden later attended Savannah State College, Florida Memorial College where she received her Bachelor of Science and Clark Atlanta University where she received her Master of Science in Library Science.
Ms. Harden was a retired Teacher and Librarian with the Miami Dade County Public Schools. She was a Member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a Charter Member of the Miami Chapter of the Girl Friends, Inc.
The Memorial Service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Duncan Brothers' Chapel with her Brother, Rev. Pierre L. Williams, delivering Words of Comfort. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the School of Education, Florida Memorial University (15800 NW 42nd Avenue Miami Gardens, FL, 33054) In Memory of Desmona Williams Harden are appreciated.
Left to cherish her memory are her son - Phillip J. Harden of Tallahassee, FL; brothers - Rev. Pierre L. Williams (Aaron C. Williams preceded her in death) and niece - Lashara Edwards of Saint Petersburg, FL; grand nephews; cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019