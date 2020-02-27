|
|
THORNTON, DESSIE
Mrs. Thornton, 71 of Hawthorne, FL; transitioned from this life on February 17th 2020. She is survived by her children: Brenda Kerney, Jeffery Chever (Kristy), Theordis Robins, Rafael Thornton (Christiana); siblings; Elizabeth Tripp, Doris Adams (Rodney), and Brenda Edward (Alvin), Charlie Clemons (Eunice), Clarence White 'Red', Bobbie Clemons (Louvenia), Basil Buie (Fair)11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family of Dessie Thornton would like to invite you to the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 am, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church (310 SW 5th Ave. Chiefland, Florida). Viewing will be held one hour prior to Services on Saturday at Mt Pleasant. Final resting place will be in Chiefland Community Cemetery. Service of Excellence under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida)
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020