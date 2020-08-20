1/1
DEVON EDWARD NERO
1986 - 2020
NERO, DEVON EDWARD
Devon Edward Nero (34), of Gainesville (Tallahassee), left his earthly home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born March 27, 1986, to Nadine A. McCombs and George E. Nero, Jr., in Newport News, Virginia. He attended Eastside High School. He will be laid to rest at the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Archer, FL, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at noon (graveside) with Rev. DeWayne E. McBride officiating. Mr. Nero will lie in repose a half hour prior to the hour of service. The viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, in Newberry, FL.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
24340 Newberry Ln
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-3244
August 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences
Ross Brothers' Family
Friend
August 19, 2020
Von, In loving memory of you, a wonderfully fun,kind, geniune person. We love you and miss you. You will be In our hearts always & forever. Never a dull moment round you. You always had a smile on your face & it was contagious. You can rest now. Fly High & watch over us all. Love you cuzn. #LongLiiveVon #DevonNero Karen & Gary McDonald & Family ❤
Karen & Gary McDonald & Family
Friend
