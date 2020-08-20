NERO, DEVON EDWARD

Devon Edward Nero (34), of Gainesville (Tallahassee), left his earthly home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born March 27, 1986, to Nadine A. McCombs and George E. Nero, Jr., in Newport News, Virginia. He attended Eastside High School. He will be laid to rest at the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Archer, FL, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at noon (graveside) with Rev. DeWayne E. McBride officiating. Mr. Nero will lie in repose a half hour prior to the hour of service. The viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, in Newberry, FL.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED



