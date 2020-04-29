|
|
OLIVER, DEWEY GLEN
Mr. Dewey Glen Oliver, age 89, of Starke and formally of Monticello, MS, passed away on April 24, 2020 after a long illness. Dewey was born to the late Benten and Rosa Lee Oliver on May 27, 1930 in Monticello, MS. Following high school, he served and retired from the Navy after 20 years where he worked as an FAA Pilot Examiner and aircraft engineer. He later went on to fly for the University of Florida's Athletic Department. Mr. Dewey was a Godly man that enjoyed fishing and farming.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Oliver; and a daughter, Kathy Oliver. Survivors include son, Michael G. (Debbie) Oliver of Pennsylvania; loving daughter, Jacqueline O. (David) Wainwright of Starke; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be private due to Covid-19.
Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, STARKE, FL:
(904) 964-6200. www.jonesgallagherfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020