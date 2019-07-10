|
LEE, DEWEY H.
Dewey H. Lee, age 87, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 8 after a long illness.
Mr. Lee was a Naval Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Gainesville Fire Department in 1982 with 27 years of service. At that time, he turned his part time job with Wells Fargo into a full-time job and then retired from there, as a supervisor, after 19 years of service.
After retiring, he and his wife, Janice, moved to Bell. Mr. Lee was an avid hunter and a long-time member of the Stag Horn Hunt Club.
Preceding him in death were his first wife Mavis Singletary Lee, his parents, Nevin and Eva Lee, and a brother, Lem Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janice, his children, Ken Lee (Shawn), Linda Chastain (Russell -deceased), Debbie Powell (Jim), Chaplain Marshall MacClellan (Christy), 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Roy Lee (Margaret) and Don Lee (Sue).
Services will be held at Watson Funeral Home Chapel in Trenton on Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 am, followed by the funeral service at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Hospice or Trenton United Methodist Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019