BEATTY, DIANA

Diana Brothers Beatty, 69, of Gainesville, FL passed on May 29, 2020 after an extended illness. Diana was born in San Diego, CA on February 21, 1951. She moved to Florida in 1970 and spent the majority of her life exploring the state's history, nature, and diverse culture with family and friends. Diana was an avid reader and took great pride writing children's stories; including a series centered on her beloved cat, Thomas. She enjoyed painting, pottery, and was especially fulfilled by her award winning, whimsical artwork in the crayon medium. Her sundry interests led to an occupational journey including employment with Florida Farm Bureau, Walt Disney World, the University of Florida Athletic Association, and finally as a licensed massage therapist following formal training at the Florida School of Massage.

Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Fausto Hernandez; and father, Gilbert Freeman Brothers.

Diana is survived by sons, Owen (Allyson) Beatty and Garrett (Sarah) Beatty; grandchildren, Taylor, Maegan, Averett, and Genevieve; siblings, Yolanda (Russ) Weber, Sandra Kyle, David (Kathy) Brothers, Stephen Hernandez; and four step-siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven Hospice.

'I forget most things, but I remember the best things.' Diana Beatty



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store