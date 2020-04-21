|
|
COOK, DIANE DELOTTE
Diane DeLotte Cook 77 of Gainesville Florida passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. Born August 10, 1942 Shamrock Florida. She had lived most of her life in Gainesville. Worked many years for Rip's Cleaner.
Preceded her in death her parents, William and Evelyn DeLotte; her husband, James Cook; sisters, Lucille Rowe and Mary DeLotte; brother, Billy DeLotte, also a niece, Patti Anderson; and nephew, David Brown.
Diane is survived by her companion, Norman Griffis; her sisters, Dorothy Brown, Willene Fetrow, Kay Talley; sister-in-law, Rita DeLotte; and many nieces and nephews.
We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020