DANIELS, DIANE DeVRIES
One of God's angels, Diane DeVries Daniels, 72, of Gainesville, FL found her way home on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Diane, the eldest daughter of Charlie and Arlene DeVries, was born on August 27, 1946 in Buffalo Center, IA. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa, and a Specialist in Education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. An educator, counselor, and auditory training specialist, Diane was most recently the owner of Brainworks, a company supporting multisensory brain training. She had a true passion for helping and finding the good in others.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 51-years, Harry Daniels of Gainesville, FL; daughters Gretchen (Jeff) Garrison and Erin (Andy) Braddock; grandsons Noah and Carter Braddock, all of Orlando, FL; sister Janet (Steve) Loots of Waukee, IA; brother Roger (Nancy) DeVries of Spirit Lake, IA; sister-in-law Anita (Joe) Allwood of Ankeny, IA; brother-in-law Ken (Pam) Daniels of Belleville, IL; her furry children Cooper and Monty; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Ellen DeVries Coulter, and nephew Bruce Lane.
A celebration of life will take place Wednesday, June 19 from 2-4pm at Plantation Hall in Haile Plantation in Gainesville, FL. An additional celebration will be held at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center, IA on Friday, July 12 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , one of Diane's favorite charities.
The family would like to extend their extreme appreciation to Dr. Gregory Sherr and the surgical ICU nurses at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019