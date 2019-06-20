Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
46 South County Road 21
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
146 South County Road 21
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE STRICKLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE SYDONIA STRICKLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANE SYDONIA STRICKLAND Obituary
STRICKLAND, DIANE SYDONIA, 68
Diane S. Strickland of Johnson, FL transitioned from this life June 12, 2019. She's a retired LPN and was attending Church of Christ, Hawthorne, FL. She's survived by 3 children, Kimberly Strickland-Austin, Clearwater, FL, Brittany Oddo, Clarksville, TN and Kevin Williams, Johnson, FL; a brother, Theartice (Donnette) Strickland, Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Patricia Ann Claridy, Orlando, FL; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Gregory O. Haile, Presiding, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon, Eulogist. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery.
Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith FH 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday and the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form at the home of her aunt, Mrs. Mary E. Strickland 10:30 a.m. Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now