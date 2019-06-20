|
STRICKLAND, DIANE SYDONIA, 68
Diane S. Strickland of Johnson, FL transitioned from this life June 12, 2019. She's a retired LPN and was attending Church of Christ, Hawthorne, FL. She's survived by 3 children, Kimberly Strickland-Austin, Clearwater, FL, Brittany Oddo, Clarksville, TN and Kevin Williams, Johnson, FL; a brother, Theartice (Donnette) Strickland, Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Patricia Ann Claridy, Orlando, FL; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Gregory O. Haile, Presiding, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon, Eulogist. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery.
Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith FH 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday and the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form at the home of her aunt, Mrs. Mary E. Strickland 10:30 a.m. Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019