COTTER, DIANNE DYE

Dianne Dye Cotter was born in 1937, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, six grandchildren, in-laws, and brother in August 2020 in Alachua, Florida. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio with her three siblings, mother, Kay Dye, and father, Ed Dye. Dianne earned a scholarship to John's Hopkins University in Baltimore; where she would pursue a job fitting to her lifelong dedication to care giving: nursing. It was there she would also meet the love of her life, Julian. Together they would have three children, whom they were incredibly proud of, and would later have six grandchildren, whom they adored.

Dianne was an incredible woman, surviving both Polio and Hepititis in the early 1940's, cultivating a wonderful family of her own over many decades, creating a wonderful farm for friends and family to visit, and breeding two racehorses that won the Wood Memorial Grade 1 Stakes. Her greatest loves where her farm, her horses, her friends, and her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Dr. Julian Cotter, children Timothy Cotter, Carrie Cotter Irwin, and Dr. Michael Cotter (Shenary), grandchildren Hillary Irwin, Alex Irwin, Brandon Cotter (Sophia), Christopher Cotter, Joseph Fote, and Jac Cotter, and her siblings, David Dye (Connie) and Debbie Farver (Michael).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dianne's name to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store